Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Federal officials looking at overhauling Davis-Bacon for first time in 40 years (access required)

Federal officials looking at overhauling Davis-Bacon for first time in 40 years (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] March 18, 2022 3:28 pm

The U.S. Labor Department is considering revising federal Davis-Bacon rules, possibly resulting in the first overhaul in decades of the formula used to set prevailing wages on federal projects.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo