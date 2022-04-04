Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Work underway on $22M prefab plant for Hunt Electric in Hudson (access required)

Work underway on $22M prefab plant for Hunt Electric in Hudson (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] April 4, 2022 2:00 pm

Work is underway on a $22 million prefabrication plant in Hudson for the Minnesota electrical contractor Hunt Electric.

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo