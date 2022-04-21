Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home sales trend not surprising, but worth watching

Home sales trend not surprising, but worth watching (access required)

By: Associated Press April 21, 2022 4:08 pm

After a couple years of unbelievably high home sales in the region, it’s not a surprise in the least to see some areas of Wisconsin falling behind the prior year’s pace now. It’s simply impossible to sustain record and near-record rates for too long.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

