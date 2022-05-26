Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week (access required)

By: Associated Press May 26, 2022 8:08 am

Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week with the number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits already near five-decade lows.

