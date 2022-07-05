Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff July 5, 2022 10:01 am

The Appleton-based design-build firm Consolidated Construction Services announced Tuesday that it has bought James J. Calmes and Sons Construction.

