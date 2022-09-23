Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Committee will review proposal to start commercial construction before local approval of plans (access required)

By: Ethan Duran September 23, 2022 1:43 pm

The legislative study committee for the commercial building process will review a proposal next week to let commercial developers start building before plan approval, as contractors and regulators search for a way to relieve project backlogs.

