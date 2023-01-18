Surges named VP at Westphal & Co.

Westphal & Co.’s Board of Directors has promoted Brett Surges to vice president.

Surges has been with the company since 1997 and has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois, Chicago. He began his career with Westphal as a project manager/estimator in the Janesville office and progressed to director of Project Management in the Madison office.

Throughout his career at Westphal & Co., Surges has managed many of the largest projects in the company’s history, including Epic Systems-Verona, University Square in Madison, Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery on the UW campus and the Alliant Energy Air Quality System at the Columbia Generating station in Portage. As director of Project Management in the Madison office, he has been vital in providing oversight, training, process improvement, problem solving and quality control for the company’s electrical division.

In his new position as vice president, Surges will continue leading the electrical project managers as well as expanded responsibilities on the operations side of the company.