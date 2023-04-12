Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / DNR board OKs request for more land management money (access required)

DNR board OKs request for more land management money (access required)

By: Associated Press April 12, 2023 1:59 pm

The state Department of Natural Resources' board approved a resolution Wednesday asking legislators for more money to manage wildlife habitat and maintain amenities on public lands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo