Trio joins McMahon’s Public Safety and Municipal Management division

McMahon has hired Mark Jorgensen and Mark Wiegert as public safety specialists and Kelley Woldanski as a public management specialist. They joined McMahon’s Public Safety and Municipal Management division.

Jorgensen brings a significant construction background to his role at McMahon. He has been a master electrician for more than 20 years, where he has experience in bidding, material procurement and project supervision. In his role at McMahon, Jorgensen will work as a commercial building inspector.

Wiegert comes to McMahon after 29 years with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, where he held the role of sheriff for the last four years. He graduated from Lakeshore Technical College with a police science degree and holds multiple awards for his service with the Sheriff’s Office, including Officer of the Year from the Wisconsin Professional Police Association. Wiegert will work with the Public Safety and Emergency Management and Security teams.

Woldanski brings more than 25 years of municipal experience to the team, specializing in parks and recreation and human resources. Currently, she serves as the director of people and culture for the city of Pewaukee and will retain that position in addition to her role at McMahon. She holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation management from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a master’s degree in recreation administration from Aurora University-George Williams College. Woldanski will join McMahon’s Public Management team within the division.