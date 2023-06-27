Hoffman Planning, Design and Construction announce three new employees

Appleton-based Hoffman Planning, Design and Construction Inc. on Tuesday announced the addition of Brent Alfredson, Doug Krueger and Ron Verhagen to its team.

Alfredson will work as a project manager and bring nearly 13 years of construction experience to the company. He worked most recently as an estimator and project manager for Altmann Construction, Inc. In Plover, Wis. Alfredson graduated from Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Management, an associate degree in business and an associate degree in math, company officials added.

Kreuger will be responsible for on-site supervision and ensuring quality control, a safe construction environment and adherence to budget and schedule as a field project manager, Hoffman officials said. Kreuger previously worked as director of facilities for a for-profit senior living provider in southern Wisconsin and has worked with Hoffman as a subcontractor on multiple projects, officials added.

Verhagen, an addition to the Hoffman team in 2022, was promoted to a full-time job captain after initially joining as a design intern. He graduated from Northwestern Technical College and will work closely with the firm’s architects and designers throughout the project cycle. He will be primarily responsible for developing architectural contract documents and interdisciplinary coordination.