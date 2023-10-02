Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Tri City Glass & Door appoints Hartman as president, announces transition to 100% employee-owned company

By: Daily Reporter Staff//October 2, 2023//

Appleton-based Tri City Glass & Door has announced that Ryan Hartman will step into the role of president effective Oct. 2.

“Since joining the company as director of Finance, Hartman has made significant process improvements that have spurred transparent communication, sales and earnings growth,” said Board of Directors Chairman Tom Danz. “He is absolutely committed to customer service and leading Tri City Glass & Door into its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Hartman succeeds Larry Bender, who has served as the company’s president since 2011. Bender is a member of Tri City Glass & Door’s founding family. With his retirement, the company will transition to 100% employee ownership.

In 2024, Tri City Glass & Door will also complete its transition to become a 100% employee-owned company.

