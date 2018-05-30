Jury convicts 19-year-old in Milwaukee inspector’s death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A jury has convicted a 19-year-old man in the shotgun slaying of a Milwaukee city inspector during a failed carjacking.

Jurors on Wednesday found Deshaun Scott guilty of the lesser charge of felony murder in the killing of 64-year-old Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz last year. Scott was charged with first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports jurors were instructed if they couldn’t convict Scott of that offense, they could still find him guilty of felony murder.

Prosecutors alleged that Scott shot Zyszkiewicz as he sat in his Ford Mustang during a work day on March 22, 2017.

Scott was 17 at the time of the murder. His sentencing is scheduled for July 30.

Two other men are charged with felony murder in Zyszkiewicz’s death.