Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / High court lifts stay on arbitration over Green Bay construction project

High court lifts stay on arbitration over Green Bay construction project

By: Erika Strebel February 21, 2019 3:38 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a lower court’s decision to halt arbitration proceedings over a dispute involving a Green Bay construction project until an insurance dispute connected to the project had been resolved.

Tagged with:

About Erika Strebel

Erika Strebel is the law beat reporter for The Daily Reporter. She can be reached at 414-225-1825.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo