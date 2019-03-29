Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin to kick in $27M to settle cost overruns on St. Croix Crossing project

Wisconsin to kick in $27M to settle cost overruns on St. Croix Crossing project

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 29, 2019 2:38 pm

The state of Wisconsin may be stuck with a $27 million tab to cover cost overruns on the St. Croix Crossing project — and that’s just part of a settlement that could be eventually twice that much or more, according to sources familiar with the project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is negotiating with the main ...

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo