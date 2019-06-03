Uline explores construction of another large building in Kenosha County

The distribution giant Uline may be preparing to build another distribution center with more than 1 million square feet of space in Pleasant Prairie, according to a recent permit filing with the state, marking the latest step in the firm’s building bonanza.

The packaging distributor has embarked on a number of large construction projects since moving its headquarters to Kenosha County from Illinois in 2010, and could occupy roughly 5 million square feet of space in the county if it pursues a project described in state filings.

The Brookfield-based company Pinnacle Engineering Group filed a wetland-exemption request last week with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, seeking permission to develop a 100-acre site for a nearly 1.3-million-square-foot Uline building with “exterior parking and truck docks.”

The company is planning to put the new building up on a site west of Interstate 94 and south of Wisconsin Highway 142, across from a distribution center run by Amazon.

Construction is underway on an 800,000-square-foot building nearby and the company previously built another 800,000-square-foot structure south of the site. Uline has also built two distribution center in the county, each of which has 1 million square feet, and is leasing an additional 1.6 milllion square feet of space.