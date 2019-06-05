Quantcast
Nuvo Construction joins Ganos in reaching deal to plead guilty in Sonag case

Nuvo Construction joins Ganos in reaching deal to plead guilty in Sonag case

By: Nate Beck June 5, 2019 2:53 pm

Nuvo Construction has agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge in a probe accusing both the company and the founder of Sonag Construction, Brian Ganos, of bilking the federal government of millions by exploiting set-aside contracts.

