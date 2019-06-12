Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Committee hears design-build, single-bid bills as part of WisDOT reform effort

Committee hears design-build, single-bid bills as part of WisDOT reform effort

By: Nate Beck June 12, 2019 3:40 pm

Lawmakers have aired out a handful of bills that could shake up how the Wisconsin Department of Transportation awards bids and delivers projects, as part of a multi-pronged effort to reform the department following a funding increase.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo