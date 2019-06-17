Komatsu acquires Canadian hard rock drill components manufacturer

Milwaukee-based Komatsu Mining has acquired Timberock International to strengthen its hard rock drilling and bolting divisions.

Based in Elliot Lake, Ontario, the Timberock acquisition will allow Komatsu to offer customers a range of hard rock drilling feed and bolting head products, and expanded capabilities in drifter repairs.

Komatsu Mining’s suite of underground hard rock offerings includes hydraulic jumbo drills, in-the-hole production drills, drifters, loaders, trucks, raiseboring tools and blasthole drilling tools.