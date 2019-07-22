Boldt appoints Lifke as human resources leader

Holly Lifke has joined The Boldt Co. as executive vice president of human resources.

Lifke will lead the company’s human resources strategy, overseeing talent management, succession planning, performance management, process development/improvement, training and development, organizational effectiveness, compensation and benefits and labor relations.

She will also be a member of the strategic planning team, helping shape the future of human resources to ensure its alignment with all organizational strategies.

Lifke comes to Boldt with more than 30 years of experience with firms such as FDIC and Anchor Foods. In 2000, she joined Society Insurance as the vice president of human resources and most recently served as the vice president of commercial underwriting for the company, leading a 115-person department responsible for risk management, approval and pricing.

Lifke received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.