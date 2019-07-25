Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Report: Construction costs fall, employment growth softens in 2Q

Report: Construction costs fall, employment growth softens in 2Q

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 25, 2019 3:19 pm

The cost of construction in Milwaukee fell slightly in the second quarter of 2019, but remains above historic averages, as year-over-year construction employment growth has softened locally, according to a market analysis from Mortenson Construction.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo