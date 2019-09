Frontier Title and Closing Services has hired Ryan Jacobi as the company’s legal counsel/commercial underwriter.

Jacobi is well-versed in real estate and tax law, and is the former owner of RMJ Law LLC. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, continuing on to Marquette University to receive his degree in law.

Jacobi is based in Frontier’s Milwaukee office in the Mayer Building at 342 N. Water St., Milwaukee.