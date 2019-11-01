Werner Electric adds Yokogawa products

Werner Electric Supply, a business-to-business distributor of electrical materials and supplies, has added Yokogawa field instrumentation products to its portfolio of industrial automation products for customers throughout Wisconsin and upper Michigan.

Yokogawa products are engineered for precise field measurements, zero failure and ease of setup, making these products of particular importance to industries such as food, beverage, pulp, paper, power generation, metals and mining.

The new partnership authorizes Werner Electric Supply to stock and to sell the entire line of Yokogawa process instrumentation and digital data recorders as the Process Control team at Werner Electric continues to expand its line card of suppliers.