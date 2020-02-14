Quantcast
Balestrieri sues Ashwaubenon over $300K in unpaid arena work

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 14, 2020 2:42 pm

Balestrieri Environmental & Development is suing the village of Ashwaubenon to recover more than $300,000 it claims it is owed for waste removal in a project to replace the Brown County Expo Center, a sum the village disputes.

