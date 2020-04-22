Werner Electric names Wiedemeier as president

Werner Electric Supply has named Craig Wiedemeier as its new president. Wiedemeier replaces Scott Teerlinck, who decided to pursue other professional opportunities. Most recently, Wiedemeier served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Wiedemeier has been with Werner Electric for more than eight years. As the company’s COO, he led the customer experience team focused on maximizing value-added support to best manage every customer experience. In addition, Wiedemeier focused on the company’s increased investment in information technology to modernize infrastructure, provided updates to customer relationship management software, and improved Werner Electric’s online ordering system.

Prior to his role as COO, Wiedemeier served as vice president of operations and led the company’s move to its new corporate headquarters and regional distribution center in 2016. Wiedemeier’s experience also includes previous global leadership positions at Plexus Corp. and General Electric. He has a Master of Business Administration from Marquette University and an industrial engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.