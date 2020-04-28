Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Survey: Nearly 90% of Wis. contractors see project delays or shutdowns this spring

Survey: Nearly 90% of Wis. contractors see project delays or shutdowns this spring

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 28, 2020 3:30 pm

Nearly 90% of Wisconsin construction companies that responded to a recent AGC of Wisconsin survey say they've seen projects cancelled or pushed back in March or April because of the state's coronaviurs outbreak.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo