Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Judge won’t reinstate frac-sand permit in Monroe County

Judge won’t reinstate frac-sand permit in Monroe County

By: Associated Press September 21, 2020 4:13 pm

A judge refused Monday to reinstate a wetlands permit for a $75 million frac sand operation in Monroe County.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo