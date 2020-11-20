Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / As plan-review changes move toward permanency, some worry of uncertainty

As plan-review changes move toward permanency, some worry of uncertainty

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com November 20, 2020 2:59 pm

To speed up commercial-plan approvals, state regulators are planning to make permanent a policy change that would no longer allow contractors and architects to schedule specific dates for plan reviews.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo