Guaranty Title Services acquiring Closing and Title Services

Guaranty Title Services has announced it is acquiring Closing and Title Services. Both companies are headquartered in northeast Wisconsin and together have eight locations in the region.

Andrew Horan, president of C&T will assume the senior vice president of business development role for the combined company. Horan has been owner and president of title service companies for nearly 30 years.

Katie Schmitz, president and COO of GTS, will oversee the combined company. Schmitz, a veteran of over 19 years in the title business at GTS, has multiple designations, including a National Title Professional designation, which is designed to recognize land title professionals who demonstrate the knowledge, experience and dedication essential to the safe and efficient transfer of real property. Schmitz is one of only two in the state of Wisconsin to earn this honor.

Customers of both companies can expect to work with the same local teams, according to a news release.