Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Milwaukee Tool plans office rehab that would employ 2,000 in downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool plans office rehab that would employ 2,000 in downtown Milwaukee

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 31, 2021 2:27 pm

Milwaukee Tool is planning to redevelop an office building in downtown Milwaukee to accommodate some 2,000 employees.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo