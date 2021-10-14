Milwaukee ACE Mentor Program receives $10,000 check for scholarships

Participants in the “She Builds She Golfs Outing” – organized to provide networking opportunities to women in construction – received a check for $20,000 on Sept. 10 at the Thunderhawk Golf Club in Beach Park, Illinois.

The check, from the SHE BUILDS networking group, was presented to the ACE Mentor Program to benefit high school women in Wisconsin and Illinois. The event drew 144 female golfers to the golfing event itself, as well as various industry leaders and women-owned businesses to a subsequent networking event. The Milwaukee Chapter of the ACE Mentor Program plans to use its $10,000 portion of the money for a scholarship for a graduating high school female student.

The ACE Mentor Program of Greater Milwaukee began its fifth year on Oct. 12, 2021. This year will have 31 mentors from 16 local companies providing hands-on instruction to 65 students from Milwaukee-area high schools. During the 20-week program, students will spend time learning about architecture, construction and engineering.