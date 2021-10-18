JF Ahern opens 2 new offices

JF Ahern has expanded with new offices in Stevens Point and Rochester, Minnesota.

The company currently performs contract and service fire protection in both areas. Having physical office locations will allow Ahern to offer other product lines, including mechanical, to become a one-source solution provider, according to a news release from the firm.

Located at 3555 9th Street NW, Suite 300, the Rochester office will primarily serve the greater Rochester area. General Manager Dave Leisses will lead the Rochester team. He has 24 years of industry experience and also serves as the general manager for Ahern’s Eau Claire office.

Located at 5525 Clem’s Way, Suite A, the Stevens Point office will cover roughly a 50-mile radius that includes Wausau, Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids. Regional General Manager Grant Nadler, who brings 12 years of industry experience, will oversee the Stevens Point operations.