Applications available for technical education equipment grants

School districts across Wisconsin are encouraged to apply for up to $50,000 in grant funding from the Department of Workforce Development to purchase technical education equipment for student training.

Under the Expanded Wisconsin Fast Forward program, up to $1 million in grant funds will be available to Wisconsin school districts to train students to use advanced manufacturing tools and equipment. Award amounts will range from $5,000 to $50,000 and will be available to Wisconsin school districts to train high school students in technical fields to help address Wisconsin’s skilled worker shortage.

Last year, 31 school districts in 23 counties were awarded the Technical Education Equipment grants. In total, the schools received $1 million in grant funds from DWD to benefit more than 1,120 students.

The grants will reimburse school districts for the purchase and installation costs of technical education equipment used in vocational training and technical education in advanced manufacturing fields, including costs for equipment operation software and instructional materials. The grant program helps students transition from high school into the workforce by supporting technical education and reduces higher education costs by providing dual enrollment credits, industry-endorsed certificates, and technical endorsements on high school diplomas.

In 2020, Webster High School in Burnett County used its grant funding to purchase a Computer-Numerically-Controlled milling machine and robotic arm to help students learn how to fabricate custom parts, read blueprints, use inspection equipment, and design and program parts on a computer.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

For more information, or to download an application, consult the Grant Program Announcement and related grant program materials on the Wisconsin Fast Forward Grants website.