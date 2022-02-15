St. Louis construction company acquires Kuehne

Oak Creek-based Kuehne Co., which provides landscaping, guardrail and signs for highway, road, bridge and commercial construction projects, has been acquired by St. Louis-based Apex Commercial Construction.

Kuehne will become a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise and Minority-Owned certified as a result of the new ownership.

Following the acquisition, Kuehne Co. will continue to be based in Oak Creek and will retain all 20 union and non-union employees, according to a news release.

Apex has also appointed Ken Buford as president of the Kuehne Co.