Waukesha county courthouse addition helps ensure justice is available to all (access required)

By: Mark Hembree May 11, 2022 4:30 pm

Gilbane provided preconstruction and construction management services for a 62,000-square-foot, four-story addition to the existing county courthouse in Waukesha. The project included designs, budget preparation, the demolition of the original 52,000-square-foot jail and intake court building and the construction of a new court holding area and eight new courtrooms.

