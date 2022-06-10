Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6% (access required)

US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6% (access required)

By: Associated Press June 10, 2022 9:42 am

The costs of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo