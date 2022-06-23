Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: Stepping into executive director role, Pritzkow makes big plans for Wisconsin Building Trades Council (access required)

By: Dan Shaw, [email protected] June 23, 2022 6:49 am

Emily Pritzkow’s initial acquaintance with the construction industry came while she was working in state Rep. Gordon Hintz’s office, where she was assigned for a time to the state Building Commission. Now executive director of the Wisconsin Building Trades Council, she can look back on that experience as being as good an introduction to the industry ...

