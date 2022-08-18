Weinert overcomes fear of electricity to electrify her career

Theresa Weinert’s fear of electricity as a child made her want to learn about it and led to her career path.

“I wanted a challenging career and the electrical trade intrigued me,” she said. “I chose the construction industry because it is exciting and constantly changing.”

She joined the industry in 2000 and has worked on several of Staff Electric’s largest projects, including buildings commissioned by Northwestern Mutual, Fiserv Forum and the Komatsu Manufacturing Facility. She said she enjoys the variety her job brings. Over the years, she has worked on everything from office buildings, factories and food-production operations to entertainment and educational venues, hospitals and medical-office buildings and wastewater-treatment plants.

“There is always something new and exciting to look forward to being involved with,” she said. “This career continues to deliver the challenges I need to keep my mind engaged. I am never bored.”

Jim Pederson, electrical estimating manager, described Weinert as very organized, willing to put in extra hours and well-respected by her others.

“Theresa is always willing to take the lead on any project,” he said. “After many years of experience, she has developed a process and a checklist she uses on every project. When we get new estimators, she will work with them so they can understand how she approaches a project.”

A member of the National Association of Women in Construction for many years, Weinert advised girls and young women interested in construction careers to believe in themselves.

“No matter which path we choose to take in life there will be obstacles to overcome, so take the path that you are interested in,” Weinert said. “Do not give up on your dreams. You can accomplish any goal you set your mind to as long as you believe in yourself and are dedicated to it. Never give up!”