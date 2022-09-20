Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / Evers administration relaunches efforts to limit PFAS (access required)

Evers administration relaunches efforts to limit PFAS (access required)

By: Associated Press September 20, 2022 10:11 am

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration is trying again to limit the levels of a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin's groundwater.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo