Copeland named vice president of development at Greywolf’s Milwaukee office

Bailey Copeland will be the next vice president of development at the Milwaukee office for real estate company Greywolf Partners, company officials announced.

Copeland will oversee projects like the completion of Greywolf Industrial II, a 122,038-square-foot industrial facility in Madison and retail development at the Shoppes of Miller Park Way in Milwaukee, company officials said. She is also the president-elect for NAIOP (Commercial Real Estate Association) and a member of Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin.

Before joining Greywolf, Copeland worked at VJS Development Group for more than 16 years where she had multiple roles, including leading development services, company officials said.

The development pro graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Science degree in Marketing and Geography. Copeland also received her Paralegal Certificate from Milwaukee Area Technical College.