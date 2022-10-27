Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
WEDC will give Two Rivers $250K to repurpose old bank building into craft brewery (access required)

WEDC will give Two Rivers $250K to repurpose old bank building into craft brewery (access required)

By: Ethan Duran October 27, 2022 10:32 am

WEDC will give $250,000 to Two Rivers to turn a former bank building into a craft brewery. 

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

