Greenwald Gardens in Mukwonago goes up for auction

Greenwald Gardens in Mukwonago goes up for auction

By: Associated Press December 6, 2022 9:43 am

The European-inspired estate located in Mukwonago and built in 1999 by residential builder and commercial real estate developer Darwin Greenwald is up for auction.

