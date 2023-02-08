Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / Evers calls for smoother approval of stewardship projects (access required)

Evers calls for smoother approval of stewardship projects (access required)

By: Associated Press February 8, 2023 11:20 am

Gov. Tony Evers wants to make it harder for the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to stop conservationists and the state from buying land, proposing Wednesday to increase the thresholds for stopping stewardship projects.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo