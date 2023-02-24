Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evers addresses PFAS in budget plan (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires February 24, 2023 5:08 am

Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget includes about $11 million more in newly announced proposals to address PFAS and other hazardous contaminants in the state, but it’s unclear whether the measures will garner enough support in the Republican-led Legislature. 

