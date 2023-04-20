Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Today's News / Milwaukee will use $15 million in federal funding to rebuild and resell foreclosed homes (access required)

Milwaukee will use $15 million in federal funding to rebuild and resell foreclosed homes (access required)

By: Ethan Duran April 20, 2023 8:00 am

Milwaukee will use $15 million in ARPA funds to give to developers to renovate and resell up to 150 inner city houses.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo