MLK Library Apartments break ground, new chapter begins for Milwaukee Public Library branch

A new chapter has begun for a Milwaukee County Library branch. Emem Group and General Capital Group announced Friday a groundbreaking ceremony for the incoming MLK Library Apartments at 310 West Locust Avenue. This Martin Luther King Branch will be completely redeveloped, transforming the branch that first opened in 1971.

The developers want to build 93 affordable apartments and a new 18,000-square-foot library branch on the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, company officials said. The project will cost $38.8 million and redevelop five parcels covering vacant land and underused buildings. Crews will partly demolish and redevelop the former Garfield theater, officials added.

Fox Point-based Bedrock Construction Company and Monona-based Joseph Lee and Associates were named the general contractor and lead architect respectively, Emem Group President and CEO Michael Emem told The Daily Reporter. Emem added he expects the project to be completed in August of 2024.

“Thanks to the support of so many who believed in the vision, we are ready to deliver a transformational project that the community will be proud of,” Emem said in a statement.

“We are very excited and honored to be part of such an important project. We appreciate all of the efforts of the Milwaukee Public Library and the City of Milwaukee staff in bringing this development to fruition,” David Weiss of General Capital added.

The doors of the current library branch closed for the last time on May 6, 6th District Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs said.

“I am excited the new King Library branch will be built for the next generation of book lovers, and that quality housing will be provided to residents in our community. I am proud of the work of so many to bring this project to life,” Coggs added.

The Martin Luther King Branch will temporarily move to 2767 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. starting on Monday, according to Milwaukee Public Library.

Having the library participate in a mixed-use development showed it could economically build 21st century libraries that can support community needs, Library Director Joan Johnson said. “The Library Apartments Development is going to be a tremendous asset to Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, and the Milwaukee Public Library is very excited to be a partner in this initiative,” she added.