raSmith’s Tippery honored with Central States Water Environment Association award

raSmith’s Chris Tippery, a senior project manager, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Collections Award for the Wisconsin Section of the Central States Water Environment Association (CSWEA).

The award is presented annually to an association member from each State Section who has demonstrated outstanding contributions in advancing collection system knowledge and direct or indirect improvement in water quality.

Tippery has over 20 years of experience in water, wastewater, stormwater design and construction services. Since joining raSmith’s municipal services division in 2019, he has provided project management and design services for upgrades to major municipal wastewater treatment plants and numerous water distribution and wastewater/stormwater collection system modifications and upgrades.

He is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Wisconsin and an Envision Sustainability Professional.