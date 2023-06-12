Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / TDR People / raSmith’s Tippery honored with Central States Water Environment Association award

raSmith’s Tippery honored with Central States Water Environment Association award

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 12, 2023 12:30 pm

Chris Tippery

raSmith’s Chris Tippery, a senior project manager, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Collections Award for the Wisconsin Section of the Central States Water Environment Association (CSWEA).

The award is presented annually to an association member from each State Section who has demonstrated outstanding contributions in advancing collection system knowledge and direct or indirect improvement in water quality.

Tippery has over 20 years of experience in water, wastewater, stormwater design and construction services. Since joining raSmith’s municipal services division in 2019, he has provided project management and design services for upgrades to major municipal wastewater treatment plants and numerous water distribution and wastewater/stormwater collection system modifications and upgrades.

He is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Wisconsin and an Envision Sustainability Professional.

