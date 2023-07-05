Vinton Construction signs into $3.8 million contract for Interstate 94 and Moorland Road interchange project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on June 28 Gov. Tony Evers signed a $3.8 million contract with Vinton Construction to improve the interchange between Interstate 94 and Moorland Road in Brookfield, Wis.

Crews were set to break ground on Wednesday depending on the weather, and WisDOT officials said the project is expected to be complete in fall of 2023. Showers and thunderstorms were scattered across the Milwaukee area in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The project scope includes ramp improvements, new traffic signals, intersection improvements and storm sewer improvements on Moorland Road, WisDOT officials said. Crews will repave Moorland Road between carpenter road and slightly north of the interchange, officials added.

Construction will affect traffic by closing the westbound I-94 to northbound Moorland Road exit ramp for two months, WisDOT officials said. The project will close the northbound Moorland Road left turn to westbound I-94 entrance ramp long term, officials added.

Long term lane closures on northbound Moorland Road from Carpenter Road to north of the interchange will also affect traffic, WisDOT officials said. Southbound Moorland Road from north of the interchange to Carpenter Road will have overnight lane closures, according to officials.

The project will include overnight entrance ramp closures from Moorland Road to westbound I-94, a long-term closure for traffic at Carpenter Road at the intersection of Moorland Road and one lane of traffic on Moorland Road will be maintained in each direction, WisDOT officials added.