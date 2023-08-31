Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sheet Piling Services selected to manage U.S. 18 bridges project in Waukesha County

By: Ethan Duran//August 31, 2023//

Gov. Tony Evers signed a $6.1 million contract for a multi-year bridge replacement project along U.S. Highway 18 over the Bark River in Waukesha County. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on Wednesday announced Gov. Tony Evers signed a $6.1 million contract for a multi-year bridge replacement project along U.S. Highway 18 in Waukesha County.

Custer-based Sheet Piling Services LLC is the primary contractor, WisDOT officials said. The project will stretch from Wisconsin Highway 67 in the Village of Dousman to the Waukesha and Jefferson County line west of County Road BB, officials added.

Work and closures will begin on Tuesday, September 5, officials said. Sheet Piling Services will work on the U.S. 18 Bark River bridge replacement west of Gramling Lane, and a closure is scheduled between Tuesday and late November 2023, officials added.

The project will continue into 2024 as crews replace the Bark River bridge east of S. Utica Road and west of WIS 67 between February 2024 and late spring 2024. On top of bridge replacement, crews will also resurface pavement, replace guardrails, add new markings and replace a deck on the eastbound U.S. 18 bridge over the Fox River in Waukesha.

Traffic will be detoured to County Road BB to County Road DR and WIS 67, according to WisDOT officials. Access to local homes and businesses will be maintained but closed to through-traffic, officials added.

WisDOT officials said they expect to have the project completed in fall of 2024 but the deadline may be subject to change due to weather.

