James Barry III inducted into Commercial Association of Realtors of Wisconsin Hall of Fame

James T. Barry III, of The Barry Co., has been inducted into the Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame of the Commercial Association of Realtors of Wisconsin (CARW) Foundation. He was inducted on Oct. 25 at a ceremony in downtown Milwaukee.

The award recognizes Commercial Real Estate practitioners who have had a strong impact on the real estate industry and CARW over their lifetime. Barry’s leadership has been distinguished by numerous CARW “Deal of the Year” awards, acknowledging the company’s pivotal role in complex real estate transactions. Throughout his career, he has provided invaluable real estate guidance to a diverse clientele and acted as a real estate consultant to many Wisconsin corporations. Recipients of this award have granted by the CARW Foundation on their behalf a one-year scholarship given to a four-year Wisconsin college or university student studying real estate.

The Barry Co. also won the “Judges Choice Award” presented at the 2023 CARW Deal of the Year Awards. The event honored 2023’s most notable professionals and transactions in southeast Wisconsin commercial real estate. Jim Barry III, David L. Barry and Kurt Van Dyke won the Judge’s Choice award for their role in representing the seller in the sale of a key parcel of property called Walker’s Landing, located along St. Paul Avenue between Clybourn Street and the Milwaukee River. The property was for sale with a series of brokers over many years, but nothing ever occurred. Finally, David Barry, Kurt Van Dyke and Jim Barry listed the property and instituted an aggressive marketing strategy focused on downtown users and developers who could creatively use the site.

The plan for the property is to create a downtown dog park on the site immediately to the north of the Walker’s Landing site under the I-794 overpass. As a complement to the dog park, the owners of Foxtown Brewing will incorporate a downtown restaurant and brewery development similar to their successful development in Mequon. Scott Welsh of Colliers pursued this idea with the Barry team, and this led to a contract to purchase the Walker’s Landing site that would proceed along with the development of the dog park.