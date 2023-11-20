Listen to this article Listen to this article

Milwaukee sent its application to take part in a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) effort to help cities and towns replace lead service lines.

The EPA announced on Nov. 7 the Get the Lead Out (GLO) Initiative, where the agency will partner with around 200 underserved communities and help local leaders develop lead line replacement plans. Funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which had its second anniversary this year.

Lead exposure is linked to damage to the brain and nervous system, cardiovascular disease and other health problems, especially for children.

The city applied and will wait for confirmation from the EPA, a city spokesperson explained. The initiative will help urban areas identify lead service lines, develop replacement plans and apply for funding to ensure safe drinking water, federal officials noted.

The federal government’s investment aligned with Milwaukee’s existing equity goals, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement.

“The Biden Administration’s continued emphasis on equity closely aligns with the goals of the City of Milwaukee’s Equity Prioritization Plan, through which we are working closely with our local community to remove lead service lines in underserved neighborhoods and safeguard the health of all Milwaukee residents,” Johnson added.

Johnson, who serves as co-chair for the Mayors Commission of the The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, remarked the coalition applauded the Biden Administration’s action. The coalition is made up of around 244 mayors from different U.S. and Canadian cities.

Here is the type of actions the GLO Initiative will support.

Lead Service Line Inventories that meet the 2021 Lead and Copper Rule Revisions requirements deadline, which is required to identify a town or city’s funding needs

Community Engagement Plans that invite community input, provide educational resources and engage with affected community members

Lead Service Line Replacement Plans to create a roadmap for 100% identification and full replacement of service lines in both public and private places

State Revolving Fund (SRF) Applications to help communities fund service line replacement. Officials noted each recipient of technical assistance will receive a customized plan to do their work with the state

According to the Cities Initiative, BIL provided $15 billion for lead service line replacement over five years. The act was signed into law in November 2021.

There has been around $369 million through BIL announced to Wisconsin for water infrastructure improvements and safety, White House officials said. A total of $336 million was made available through the EPA.

Of that sum, $129.5 million was dedicated to lead pipe and service line replacement, White House officials added. Another $66.7 million was dedicated to safe drinking water investments, lead pipe replacement included.